4-Star College Basketball Commit Shot And Killed Saturday Morning

A rack of NCAA basketballs.SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 21: NCAA basketballs in a rack on the court during the shoot-around proipr to the game between the Florida Gators and the Fresno State Bulldogs during the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 21, 2013 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Florida defeated Fresno State 66-49. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Four-star New Mexico basketball commit Fedonta “J.B.” White was shot and killed this morning, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Around 3:30 a.m. early Saturday morning, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call just north of Santa Fe. There, they found the 18-year-old White dead of a gunshot wound.

The case is “still very active,” according to Juan Rios of the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been made, but officials are treating White’s death as a homicide.

The 6-foot-7 White was ranked as the No. 15 small forward and No. 76 overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. A four-star prospect, he was also the top player in New Mexico.

White committed to the Lobos last fall and recently announced plans to graduate early this summer and enroll at UNM this fall in time for the 2020-21 season. Tragically, his life has now been cut short.

Our thoughts and prayers are with White’s friends and family, as well as the entire New Mexico basketball program, during this difficult time.

Hopefully the people responsible for White’s death are brought to justice.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.