Four-star New Mexico basketball commit Fedonta “J.B.” White was shot and killed this morning, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Around 3:30 a.m. early Saturday morning, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call just north of Santa Fe. There, they found the 18-year-old White dead of a gunshot wound.

The case is “still very active,” according to Juan Rios of the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been made, but officials are treating White’s death as a homicide.

The 6-foot-7 White was ranked as the No. 15 small forward and No. 76 overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. A four-star prospect, he was also the top player in New Mexico.

White committed to the Lobos last fall and recently announced plans to graduate early this summer and enroll at UNM this fall in time for the 2020-21 season. Tragically, his life has now been cut short.

BREAKING: Sheriff's Office confirms Santa Fe High star, Lobo basketball commit JB White shot, killed early Saturday morning https://t.co/f6MJWNKZ1v #MWBB via @abqjournal (@kyleoftheland and I report on this early version) pic.twitter.com/1Lm4mHzsJe — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) August 1, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with White’s friends and family, as well as the entire New Mexico basketball program, during this difficult time.

Hopefully the people responsible for White’s death are brought to justice.