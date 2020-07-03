When 2020 five-star center Makur Maker revealed his top-4 list on Thursday, many analysts and pundits believed that Howard University was just a courtesy pick. It wasn’t.

On Friday, Maker announced that he is giving his commitment to the Howard Bison. Kenny Blakeney’s program beat out such NCAA powerhouses as Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis to get his signature.

Taking to Twitter, Maker explained that his decision came from a desire to “make the HBCU movement real” and encourage others to follow. He specifically called on 2023 combo guard Mikey Williams to follow his example. Williams has also been linked with a move to an HBCU despite outstanding offers from Kansas, UCLA, Arizona and others.

“I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream “what if”,” Maker wrote. “I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob”

247Sports rates Makur Maker as the No. 17 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He is the No. 4 center in the country, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Arizona.

To call Maker the biggest prospect in the history of the Howard Bison basketball program would be an understatement. Per 247Sports, he is the first five-star prospect to join the program since the metric was started.

He isn’t exactly joining a powerhouse among the HBCU’s either. Howard has just two NCAA Tournament appearances in their history, with the most recent coming in 1992.

The team is also coming off one of the worst seasons in their program’s history. The 2019-20 season was a miserable 4-29 campaign that included a 17-game losing streak.

But landing a commitment like Makur Maker is the kind of recruiting win that can turn a program around forever.