5-Star PF Recruit Greg 'GG' Jackson Announces New Commitment

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 08: A basketball with the South Carolina Gamecocks logo before their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

A little over a week after decommitting from North Carolina, five-star recruit GG Jackson announced where he'll officially be playing college basketball.

Jackson, the No. 1 recruit from the 2023 class, just revealed that he's committing to South Carolina.

Not only is Jackson committing to South Carolina, he's reclassifying to 2022. He'll be enrolled for the upcoming season.

"I will like to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2022, committing to the University of South Carolina to further my career and education," Jackson tweeted. "NOW LETS HAVE FUN FAMS!"

Jackson is the highest ranked recruit in South Carolina basketball history, per 247Sports.

South Carolina fans should be awfully excited about what Jackson will bring to the table. He has been competing at Pearl Jam this week, averaging 15.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Jackson will join a 2022 class for South Carolina that features Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Zachary Davis.

The Gamecocks have also landed five transfers - Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, Ebrima Dibba, Meechie Johnson, Hayden Brown and Troy Boynton.