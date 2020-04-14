Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher is finally off the board. The coveted 2020 recruit has committed to Arizona State.

Christopher chose ASU over Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri and UCLA. For a while, it looked like the Wolverines were the team to beat.

Arizona State did have one major advantage over all of those other programs though. Christopher’s older brother Caleb currently plays for the Sun Devils.

“The next step of my life, I’ll be moving to Tempe and going to ASU. Forks up!” Christopher said in his announcement video tonight. You can view it in full below.

In Tempe, in addition to teaming up with his brother, Christopher will be part of a recruiting class that includes four-star wing Marcus Bagley. Bagley is the younger brother of former Duke star and current Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

Christopher is the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2020 class. He’s also the fifth-rated senior in the state of California.

All of these rankings are courtesy of 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Christopher’s commitment makes it two high-profile five-stars choosing Pac-12 schools in the last two days. On Sunday, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon small forward Ziaire Williams, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced his commitment to Stanford.