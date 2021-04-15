8 Notable Schools Mentioned For Transfer Mac McClung

Former Texas Tech guard Mac McClung entered the transfer portal just a few days ago. It hasn’t taken long for several major programs to get in touch with the talented guard.

McClung, a proven offensive play-maker, announced his intentions to transfer earlier this week.

“Red Raider Nation, although things have changed my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same,” McClung said on Twitter. “Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it. My main focus now is getting ready for the up-and-coming NBA Draft, while going through this process I will be in the transfer portal.”

The following programs have already been in contact with McClung, according to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria: Kentucky, Gonzaga, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Memphis, NC State and Boston College.

It’s unclear if there’s a leader at the moment, but Texas might have an edge.

Former Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard did the unthinkable this off-season by leaving Lubbock for Austin. That’s right. Beard is the new head coach of Texas basketball. McClung might have an interest in Texas solely because of Beard, who is trying to turn things around.

Kentucky is an obvious pull. The Wildcats have a knack for bringing in the top transfers each and every off-season.

It may take a while before McClung makes his transfer decision. But right now, a few schools are starting to emerge.