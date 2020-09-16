A Start Date Has Reportedly Been Set For College Basketball

On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA reportedly made an official decision on the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season.

One month ago, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt issued a statement regarding a potential decision on the schedule. “By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic,” Gavitt said.

Well, according to multiple reports, the NCAA has determined when the season will start. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the 2020-21 season tips off on November 25.

“The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h,” Rothstein said.

Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h. Decision is in. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020

The 2020-21 college basketball season was set to tip off on November 10.

“We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date,” Gavitt said at the time.

It’s great news for college basketball fans that the NCAA appears to have settled on a start date for the upcoming season. The 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end, leaving fans wanting more.

They won’t have to wait much longer than normal for the new season to kick off.

Earlier this offseason, the ACC recommended every team make the NCAA Tournament. Fans had mixed reactions to that suggestion.

Regardless, fans just want basketball back.