Alabama Basketball Star: 'We're Becoming A Basketball School'

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - JANUARY 29: General view of the Alabama Basketball sign prior to the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Alabama athletics is undeniably associated most with Nick Saban's juggernaut football program.

However, the men's basketball team is also commanding attention this season.

The Crimson Tide have catapulted to No. 4 in the nation following an 8-1 start. Along with defeating Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans, they have two wins over teams (North Carolina and Houston) that entered the matchup ranked No. 1.

Per AL.com's Michael Casagrande, guard Mark Sears is ready for Alabama basketball to take center stage.

"We're becoming a basketball school," Sears said Monday.

Sears shouldn't bet on basketball dethroning football as the top sport on campus. The football squad has taken home 15 national championships, including six since Saban became head coach in 2007.

While Alabama's women reached the Final Four in 1994, the school has yet to win March Madness. The men, who made the Sweet 16 in 2021, have never advanced to the Elite Eight.

But that doesn't mean Tuscaloosa can't also get excited about college hoops.

Alabama has a 14-point average scoring margin while leading the nation with 49.4 rebounds per game. Sears has deposited 13.4 points per game early in his junior year, which ranks second on the team behind star freshman forward Brandon Miller's 17.9.

Nate Oats is building another formidable Crimson Tide program that should draw more attention if they keep flourishing against elite opposition. They'll have another opportunity to prove themselves against a top competitor when facing Gonzaga this Saturday.