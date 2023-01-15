Alabama Releases Statement On Student-Athlete's Murder Charge

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - JANUARY 29: General view of the Alabama Basketball sign prior to the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

A now-former University of Alabama men's basketball player has been charged with capital murder.

Darius Miles, a junior forward at Alabama, has been charged with murder, following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Tuscaloosa on Sunday morning.

The Alabama student-athlete has been taken into police custody. Alabama released a statement on Sunday evening.

The University of Alabama says that Miles is no longer a student-athlete and he's been removed from campus.

Miles had previously been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury. He had played in six games this year.

The former three-star recruit in the 2020 class is a Washington, D.C. native.