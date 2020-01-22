Video: CBB Player Ejected After Stepping On Opponent

On Tuesday night, a college basketball player was ejected from his team’s game for what he did to an opponent.

During a game between Illinois and Purdue things turned ugly when a player was ejected for stepping on an opponent.

Fighting Illini guard Alan Griffin got tangled up with Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic as he went to the rim. Stefanovic fell awkwardly and sprawled into the legs of Griffin.

Griffin was clearly upset with the way Stefanovic fell into his legs. The guard reacted by stepping right on the mid-section of the Boilermakers guard.

Here’s video of the play.

"That's just absolutely ridiculous, uncalled for and he should be gone." Illinois' Alan Griffin was ejected after stepping on a Purdue player. pic.twitter.com/LzG9GWqkap — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

Officials immediately stepped in and handed Griffin a flagrant 2, kicking him out of the game.

Griffin plays just 17 minutes per game for Illinois, but is the team’s fifth-leading scorer. He averages 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Fighting Illini.

Earlier this month when the two teams squared off, Griffin finished the game with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Illinois’ 63-37 win.

Stefanovic was not injured during the incident and went on to hit one-of-two free throws.

Purdue holds a 30-29 lead at the half.