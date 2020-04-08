Unfortunately, the NCAA wasn’t able to crown a champion this spring due to health concerns. The mood quickly shifted from March Madness to March Sadness in the blink of an eye.

Though the past month has been brutal for the sports world, better days are ahead. Eventually, we’ll get to see 68 teams battle for a chance to win the NCAA Tournament.

It might be too early to release power rankings for the 2020-21 college basketball season, but that won’t stop Andy Katz from predicting how college hoops will look next year.

Katz revealed his way-too-early Power 36 on Wednesday afternoon. The top team on his list is Gonzaga, which is then followed by Baylor and Villanova. All three programs were contenders this past season.

Here’s the top 10 from Katz:

WAY-Too-Early Power 36 for 2020-21 from @TheAndyKatz, as heard on the #MM365 pod! 👀 1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Creighton

5. Iowa

6. Wisconsin

7. Kansas

8. Michigan

9. Kentucky

10. Virginia

11-36. 👉 https://t.co/4z0MepaYeF 🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/DukweFAsBL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 8, 2020

These rankings could change depending on which players declare for the draft and which elect to stay for another year.

For example, the Iowa Hawkeyes should be a legitimate contender in 2021 if Luka Garza returns for his senior season.

Kansas and Kentucky will lose a few impact players to the NBA Draft – per usual – but that shouldn’t affect their ability to compete for a national title. Both teams are excellent at reloading each year.

Which program do you think deserves the No. 1 spot heading into the 2020-21 season?