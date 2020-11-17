The Spun

Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Response To Gregg Marshall News

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall on the sidelines.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 17: Head coach Gregg Marshall of the Wichita State Shockers reacts against the Dayton Flyers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gregg Marshall is walking away from Wichita State with a lot of money, and at least one of his constituents is not happy about it.

Marshall resigned this morning in the midst of an investigation into multiple allegations of abuse against the longtime head coach. Among other things, Marshall is accused of punching a player and choking an assistant coach.

As part of his settlement with the school, Marshall will be paid $7.75 million over six years, an eyepopping figure in and of itself, let alone for a coach facing serious allegations of misconduct. As you might imagine, Marshall’s payday has been widely criticized.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman says an anonymous Division I head coach texted him to say it was “a crock of s–t” that Marshall was able to negotiate this arrangement.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Wichita State initially offered Marshall $2 million to resign, but his lawyers were able to negotiate a much bigger severance package.

We can’t disagree with what Norlander and the unnamed Division I coach said above. It’s sad that this was the final outcome in this situation.


