Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Response To Gregg Marshall News

Gregg Marshall is walking away from Wichita State with a lot of money, and at least one of his constituents is not happy about it.

Marshall resigned this morning in the midst of an investigation into multiple allegations of abuse against the longtime head coach. Among other things, Marshall is accused of punching a player and choking an assistant coach.

As part of his settlement with the school, Marshall will be paid $7.75 million over six years, an eyepopping figure in and of itself, let alone for a coach facing serious allegations of misconduct. As you might imagine, Marshall’s payday has been widely criticized.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman says an anonymous Division I head coach texted him to say it was “a crock of s–t” that Marshall was able to negotiate this arrangement.

One D-1 head coach on Gregg Marshall settlement: “What a crock of s- – – this guys treated kids/ assistants like that for decades and walks away with 8 mill. Wow. What a messed up system.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 17, 2020

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Wichita State initially offered Marshall $2 million to resign, but his lawyers were able to negotiate a much bigger severance package.

A source tells @CBSSports that Wichita State’s initial asking price to get Gregg Marshall to resign was $2 million. He was never settling for that. Instead, Marshall and his lawyers negotiated his exit to $7.75 million over the next six years. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 17, 2020

There’s no way to spin it, nor should it be spun: it’s a horrible, disgusting look for the college coaching industry that a man who was effectively proven to have punched one of his players and verbally abused many others was paid $7.75 million to leave. Huge yikes, folks. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 17, 2020

We can’t disagree with what Norlander and the unnamed Division I coach said above. It’s sad that this was the final outcome in this situation.