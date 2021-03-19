Appalachian State’s 1st Half Shooting In ‘First Four’ Was Miserably Bad

Whatever it looks like to be “on fire” on the basketball court, Appalachian State was the exact opposite in the first half of their “First Four” matchup with Norfolk State tonight.

After 20 minutes of action at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., App State finds itself trailing 36-20. The Mountaineers shot an impossibly bad 6-for-31 (19.4 percent) from the field in the first half.

More shockingly, App State shot 0-for-18 from three-point range. That’s the most attempts without a make in the first half of a Division I game this season.

Three players–guards Adrian Delph, Justin Forrest and Michael Almonacy–combined for all 18 misses from behind the arc for the Mountaineers.

At least we can built some houses for the homeless pic.twitter.com/lxiueizjo8 — Mike Cutri (@mikecutricbb) March 19, 2021

If App State shot 33% from three they would be up by 2 at the half, unfortunately 0-18 isn’t going to cut it. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) March 19, 2021

Without question, this was a brutal start for App State, winners of the Sun Belt Conference. Fortunately, they still have 20 more minutes to snap out of their funk and advance to the first round this weekend.

I mean, they can’t miss every three-pointer they take, right?