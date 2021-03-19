The Spun

Appalachian State’s 1st Half Shooting In ‘First Four’ Was Miserably Bad

The opening tip of Norfolk State-Appalachian State.BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - MARCH 18: RJ Duhart #4 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers and J.J. Matthews #15 of the Norfolk State Spartans compete for the opening tip-off in a First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 18, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Whatever it looks like to be “on fire” on the basketball court, Appalachian State was the exact opposite in the first half of their “First Four” matchup with Norfolk State tonight.

After 20 minutes of action at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., App State finds itself trailing 36-20. The Mountaineers shot an impossibly bad 6-for-31 (19.4 percent) from the field in the first half.

More shockingly, App State shot 0-for-18 from three-point range. That’s the most attempts without a make in the first half of a Division I game this season.

Three players–guards Adrian Delph, Justin Forrest and Michael Almonacy–combined for all 18 misses from behind the arc for the Mountaineers.

Without question, this was a brutal start for App State, winners of the Sun Belt Conference. Fortunately, they still have 20 more minutes to snap out of their funk and advance to the first round this weekend.

I mean, they can’t miss every three-pointer they take, right?


