Former Evansville head coach Walter McCarty became a school legend when his Purple Aces shocked the college hoops world with a stunning upset over No. 1 Kentucky in 2019. Fast forward a year later, he’s in the news for all the wrong reasons.

An arrest warrant was issued for McCarty on Thursday. The warrant is for a civil case, rather than a criminal. McCarty failed to appear in court for two lawsuits involving massive debt.

“McCarty did not appear for his 8:45 a.m. Thursday hearing in the Vanderburgh Superior Court despite being issued a show cause order because he had also skipped an Aug. 20 hearing,” writes Chad Lindskog of the Courier and Press.

Attorney Greg Meyer, representing Old National Bank, filed a civil lawsuit. McCarty allegedly defaulted on a $75,000 line of credit, which was created in 2018.

It’s been a bizarre year for Walter McCarty since his Purple Aces upset the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena last year. Evansville fired McCarty shortly after the stunning upset because of a Title IX investigation.

McCarty figured to be a rising coach in the college hoops world after a strong start with Evansville. But he’s been unable to stay out of trouble. The Title IX investigation, two lawsuits and arrest warrant may prove to be the end of his chances of reentering the college basketball coaching circuit.

