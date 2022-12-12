Basketball World Not Happy With Fran McCaffery's Behavior

Few head coaches in college basketball, if any, are more emotional on the bench than Fran McCaffery. Iowa's head coach is constantly going viral for his blowups.

The Hawkeyes head coach had an all-time one on Sunday evening.

Iowa fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, on Sunday night. Late in the game, McCaffery was T'd up for arguing with a controversial call by the refs.

McCaffery's blowup went viral.

The basketball world is not happy with Fran McCaffery's behavior.

"Behavior like this towards officials or your players has no place in athletics at any level. My wife always tells me when she sees something like this that if I ever act like that she is going to go up to me at that moment and say “Stop it! You are acting like an idiot,'" one fan tweeted.

"You're truly a clown when national writers start making fun of your sideline antics," one fan added.

"Fran McCaffery is an embarrassment to the University of Iowa, and it's ridiculous that Gary Barta continually lets him get away with this. (Although, I'm not surprised.) There is absolutely no place in college basketball for McCaffery's antics. It's unacceptable," another fan wrote.

"Seriously, what 18 year old would go play for this guy," another fan added.

Iowa fell to 7-3 on the year with Sunday night's loss to Wisconsin.