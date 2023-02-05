Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on in the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating.

Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"We went to the free throw line three times ... and we shoot 150 more free throws than anyone in the conference," Davis said.

UNC leads the ACC in free-throw attempts (23.7) and makes (17.4) per game by a significant margin this season. But Davis probably didn't think the referees faltered whenever his team received more trips to the charity stripe.

Fans are displeased with Davis pointing the finger after the Tar Heels fell to 15-8.

"Having a strategy that is solely reliant on free throws seems bad," a fan said.

"Must suck when you don’t get every single call," another fan wrote.

"Regression to the mean," a fan noted.

"This actually makes me so mad and worried as a fan that our coach is choosing to focus on the officiating when there are CLEARLY so many problems with this team that he needs to address before we become an NIT team," a fan wrote.

The referees only called North Carolina for three more fouls (14) than Duke. UNC also spent most of the game on the perimeter, making seven of 27 three-point attempts.

Davis' squad entered the 2022-23 season ranked No. 1 after eliminating Duke in the Final Four. However, UNC is now unranked and 7-5 in conference play.

The Tar Heels will hope for more whistles in their favor when facing Wake Forest on Tuesday night.