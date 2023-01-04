Basketball World Reacts To Patrick McCaffery's Announcement

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 10: The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big10 match-up on February 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery is stepping away from the team to address his mental health.

The men's basketball team released a statement from the junior announcing his decision to take an "indefinite leave" to address his anxiety.

"I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court," he wrote. "It's not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities."

McCaffery, the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, said he'll return when "I feel like myself." He added that his leave of absence is not related to a past cancer diagnosis.

The college basketball world applauded McCaffery for making a difficult decision and sharing his battle with anxiety.

"Rooting for you Pat," Michigan star Hunter Dickinson replied.

"You're not alone brother," Iowa basketball alum Nicholas Baer wrote. "Love you."

"Incredibly brave by Patrick," NCAA.com's Andy Katz said. "Wishing him great strength during this time now and in the future."

"Good on Patrick McCaffery for this difficult decision," WHAS11's Tyler Greever wrote. "It is very brave of him to address it publicly. I hope he is getting the help and support he needs."

"Thank you for showing that it is okay to prioritize yourself and your mental health!" a fan commented.

McCaffery is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. He scored five points in Sunday's 83-79 loss to Penn State, dropping Iowa's season record to 8-6.

Kudos to McCaffery for prioritizing his mental health. Hopefully he feels better after taking all the time he needs.