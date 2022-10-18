Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 11: Greg Oden #20 of the Miami Heat on the bench during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 11, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Heat defeated the Suns 103-97. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig.

Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations.

This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who was coached by Matta from 2006-2007.

As you'd expect, basketball fans are thrilled for Oden.

"Good For Oden. He was dealt a crappy hand when coming to the NBA & #RipCity," one fan said. "Oden was the best player available when the The Trailblazers drafted him. I am happy to see him stay in basketball with the new job at Butler."

"Glad he still around the game staying in good shape," a second fan tweeted.

"Good for him," another fan wrote. "Dude was a special talent and knows the game."

Oden had a tough run in the NBA strictly due to injuries. However, he has managed to stay close to the game of basketball.

Perhaps this stint at Butler will catapult Oden to an even bigger and better opportunity.