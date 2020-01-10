Baylor Snaps UConn’s 98-Game Home Winning Streak

The UConn women’s basketball team suffered its first defeat at home in nearly 100 games on Thursday night.

The Huskies welcomed one-loss Baylor into the building and took an early lead in the first quarter. Baylor battled back in the second quarter, opening a one-point lead heading into halftime.

UConn trailed by eight late in the third quarter, but made it a one-point game with under seven minutes to play in the final quarter. The Bears took over, going on a 19-4 run to close the game and walk out with a 74-58 win.

🚨 DOWN GOES NO. 1 🚨 No. 6 Baylor goes on the road to take down No. 1 UConn, ending its 98-game home win streak! pic.twitter.com/3NIMcaKgKc — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2020

Baylor improved to 12-1 on the season, while UConn dropped to 12-1 with its first home loss in 99 games.

Entering tonight’s game, the Huskies won every contest by at least 10 points. The Bears were just too much to handle as Geno Auriemma and company found their first loss of the year.