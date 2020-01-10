The Spun

Baylor Snaps UConn’s 98-Game Home Winning Streak

Geno Auriemma reacting during a game against Notre Dame.COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Connecticut Huskies 91-89. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The UConn women’s basketball team suffered its first defeat at home in nearly 100 games on Thursday night.

The Huskies welcomed one-loss Baylor into the building and took an early lead in the first quarter. Baylor battled back in the second quarter, opening a one-point lead heading into halftime.

UConn trailed by eight late in the third quarter, but made it a one-point game with under seven minutes to play in the final quarter. The Bears took over, going on a 19-4 run to close the game and walk out with a 74-58 win.

Baylor improved to 12-1 on the season, while UConn dropped to 12-1 with its first home loss in 99 games.

Entering tonight’s game, the Huskies won every contest by at least 10 points. The Bears were just too much to handle as Geno Auriemma and company found their first loss of the year.


