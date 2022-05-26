Baylor Transfer Matthew Mayer Is Down To 4 Major Schools

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Matthew Mayer #24 of the Baylor Bears attempts to steal the ball from Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer has reportedly narrowed down his options for next season.

According to Watch Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Mayer is considering four finalists: North Carolina, Illinois, Memphis and Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-9 swingman, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, recently withdrew his name from consideration for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Mayer did not start a game for the Bears until this season, but was a key contributor for all four years he was in Waco. In 126 career games, the Austin, Texas native averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per outing while shooting 34.5% from three-point range.

Mayer was a key cog in Baylor's 2020-21 national championship team, scoring 17 points in a second-round win over Wisconsin and 12 in a victory over Houston in the national semifinals.

He produced a career-high 22 points in his second-to-last game for the Bears, an 85-49 win over Norfolk State in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.