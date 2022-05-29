Beloved College Basketball Player Died Sunday Morning

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A beloved college basketball player died on Sunday following a year-long battle with cancer.

Justin Hardy, who was second in scoring at Washington University while battling Stage IV stomach cancer, died peacefully on Sunday, his family said.

Bob Hardy released a heartfelt statement on Sunday night.

Hardy was a source of inspiration for many. He will not be forgotten.

"The remarkable Justin Hardy — who inspired all those who knew him and his courageous story — passed away today, his family says. An unconquerable, unforgettable young man," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Justin's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.