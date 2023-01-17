Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Is Being Postponed

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A Big Ten men's basketball game won't take place as scheduled.

According to David Eickholt of 247Sports, Wednesday night's game between Iowa and Northwestern will be postponed. Iowa doesn't have enough players because of injuries and a bout of COVID cases.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman said the Hawkeyes only have six players available.

Iowa has responded to a three-game losing streak by winning its last four games. The Hawkeyes improved to 12-6 after Sunday's 81-67 victory over Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Star forward Kris Murray is leading the way with a team-high 21.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

After going 15-16 last season, Northwestern has started 12-5 by allowing just 60.8 points per game. Yet the Wildcats have dropped back-to-back games against Rutgers and Michigan after beginning 2023 with a loss to Ohio State.

Nobody has made an official announcement yet, so it remains unclear when/if they plan to make up the postponed contest.

Iowa's next scheduled game is this Saturday at Ohio State.