Bill Walton Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts On NCAA Tournament

If anybody should be ecstatic about the way the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has played out thus far, it’s Bill Walton.

The Pac-12, Walton’s beloved conference, produced four of the Sweet 16 teams. One of their representatives–Oregon State–has already advanced to the Elite Eight, with the other three programs playing today.

Overall, the Pac-12 is coming close to fulfilling Walton’s viral pre-tournament prediction. However, while appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay this morning, Walton couldn’t help but offer a critique of the Big Dance while praising the Pac-12’s efforts.

As it turns out, the Big Redhead is not a fan of the transfer portal, even if he thinks the Pac-12 has done a nice job dealing with it.

“They’re both coming off their best games of the season when Oregon ran Iowa out of there,” Walton said, via 247Sports. “I don’t know how all these truck-stop teams get such high seedings when they just keep losing all their games. And then Kansas, they come in and they look at USC…these guys have got size, they’ve got strength, they’ve got depth and all of the Conference of Champions teams have done a remarkable of capitalizing on the ‘Tinder portal.’”

If Bill Walton hasn’t liked the transfer portal so far, he’s really not going to like it this offseason. The portal is bursting with more players than normal due to a combination of factors, including the COVID season and the NCAA allowing a one-time transfer without sitting out.

On another note, Walton will get a chance to see how many more teams the Pac-12 can get into the Elite Eight. At least one more will make it, as Oregon and USC face off later.

If UCLA is able to knock off Alabama tonight, then the “Conference of Champions” will have three of the final eight teams.