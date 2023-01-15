Breaking: Alabama Player Charged With Murder On Sunday

(Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An Alabama men's basketball player has reportedly been charged with capital murder.

Darius Miles, a junior forward at Alabama, has been charged on Sunday evening.

"Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning," Ryan Phillips reported.

The charges reportedly stem from what happened on The Strip earlier on Sunday morning.

Miles had previously been ruled out for the season with an injury. He played in six games this season.

Video of Miles leaving the jail has gone viral on social media on Sunday evening.

A 23-year-old woman was shot to death on The Strip earlier on Sunday morning.

The charges against Miles were filed on Sunday evening, according to reports.

A statement from the University of Alabama will likely be coming at some point.

Miles, a junior, is a Washington, D.C. native. He was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.