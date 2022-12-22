Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled

MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 04: A general view of the Kohl Center as the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on February 4, 2012 in Madison, Wisconsin. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 58-52. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled.

Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled.

Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.

Over the past four games, Wisconsin has defeated Marquette, Maryland, Iowa and Lehigh. Its two losses this year came against Kansas and Wake Forest.

Wisconsin fans are upset this Friday night's game against Grambling State won't happen because the Badgers were set to wear their new alternate uniforms.

The alternate uniforms feature gold pinstripes that have the words "Equality, Unity, Wisconsin Forward" written on them.

Wisconsin's players actually collaborated with Under Armor to design the "By the Players" uniform.

It's possible Wisconsin will break out the new jerseys for one of its upcoming home games against Western Michigan and Minnesota.