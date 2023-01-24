Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: A basketball rests on the floor during the quarterfinal round the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament between the Providence Friars and the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden on March 08, 2018 in New York City. The Friars won 72-68. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.

Green Bay is 2-19 on the season.

"Green Bay has parted ways with head coach Will Ryan, source told @Stadium . Ryan is former Wisconsin coach’s Bo Ryan’s son. Green Bay is 2-19 this season and 1-9 in Horizon league play," he reported Tuesday.

Ryan, 44, has been Green Bay's head coach since the 2020 season. He was previously the head coach at Wheeling.

The son of the legendary Wisconsin Badgers head coach is 15-61 in two-plus seasons at Green Bay.