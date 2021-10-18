The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

UCLA v GonzagaINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs attempts to steal the ball from Johnny Juzang #3 of the UCLA Bruins in the second half during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Two West Coast juggernauts will begin the college basketball season atop the AP Top 25 poll.

Gonzaga (No. 1) and UCLA (No. 2) check in atop the AP’s preseason Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs and Bruins met in last year’s Final Four in what proved to be one of the best games in tournament history. Jalen Suggs hit a deep three at the buzzer to send Gonzaga to the National Championship.

Gonzaga lost Suggs to the NBA, but returns All-American forward Drew Timme and adds No. 1 overall recruit Chet Holmgren. UCLA, meanwhile, returns all five starters from a team that went from the NCAA Tournament play-in game as an 11-seed all the way to the Final Four.

The West Coast will be the talk of the college basketball world, at least to start the season. Gonzaga and UCLA are joined by Kansas, Villanova and Texas to round out the top five.

Here’s a look at the entire AP Top 25 preseason poll:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. UCLA
  3. Kansas
  4. Villanova
  5. Texas
  6. Michigan
  7. Purdue
  8. Baylor
  9. Duke
  10. Kentucky
  11. Illinois
  12. Memphis
  13. Oregon
  14. Alabama
  15. Houston
  16. Arkansas
  17. Ohio State
  18. Tennessee
  19. North Carolina
  20. Florida State
  21. Maryland
  22. Auburn
  23. St. Bonaventure
  24. Connecticut
  25. Virginia

Outside of Kansas (No. 3), several traditional powers like Duke (No. 9) and Kentucky (No. 10) find themselves a bit lower than both usually are in preseason polls. Each should be improved after missing out on the NCAA Tournament last season.

The 2021-22 college basketball season begins on Nov. 9. Early marquee non-conference games to keep track of include Duke vs. Kentucky on Nov. 9 and Villanova at UCLA on Nov. 12.

