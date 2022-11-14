Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 11: TCU Horned Frogs cheerleaders perform during a game against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first round of the Big 12 basketball tournament at Sprint Center on March 11, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games.

TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment.

Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games.

"TCU’s Damion Baugh has been suspended for six games for signing with an NBA certified agent, per release. Baugh will miss four more games --- he's already missed two --- and will be eligible on 11/30 against Providence," college basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted on Monday.

Baugh, a 2023 NBA Draft prospect, averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season.

TCU is ranked No. 15 in the country right now.

The Horned Frogs are 2-0 on the year and set to take on Northwestern State tonight.