Breaking: ESPN Announces Decision On ACC-Big Ten Challenge

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 7: Cheerleaders of the Duke University Blue Devils cheer on the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the game on February 7 2007 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. North Carolina won 79-73. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

One of college basketball's longest running non-conference events will be no more moving forward.

On Monday, ESPN announced that the ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge is coming to an end.

ESPN is losing television rights for the Big Ten, which likely prompted the move. In its place, ESPN will host an ACC vs. SEC challenge.

"Breaking: ESPN will announce today the @B1GMBBall - @accmbb Challenge will end this week after 23 years and the @Big12Conference - @SEC Challenge will conclude in January after a 10-year run. A new ACC-SEC Challenge for men and women will start the week after Thanksgiving 2023," Andy Katz reported.

"Shout out to ESPN Programming and @ESPNEvents team for decades of hard work on these challenges. New media rights agreements made it difficult to continue current structure. Opens door for a new conference challenge with @B1GMBBall @Big12Conference to occur if mutual interest."

An official announcement from ESPN is expected later on Monday.

It will be interesting to see if the Big Ten decides to partner up with a new conference.