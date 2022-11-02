Breaking: Gonzaga Is In Talks To Join Major Conference

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The days of Gonzaga competing in the West Coast Conference could be coming to an end.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark last week to talk about potentially joining the conference.

This conversation between Standiford and Yormark took place while Gonzaga was in Dallas to play Tennessee in a scrimmage.

The Big 12 has made it known that it's "open for business." Acquiring a basketball powerhouse like Gonzaga would be a seismic move for the conference.

It's important to note that Gonzaga has also received interest from the Pac-12 and Big East. Details regarding those conversations haven't been revealed.

The report from ESPN indicates that Gonzaga is exploring all options at this time.

Gonzaga has dominated the West Coast Conference for a long time. While it could continue to dismantle mid-major opponents, the program would probably benefit -- from a financial standpoint -- from joining a Power Five conference.