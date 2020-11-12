Breaking: Ivy League Reportedly Makes Winter Sports Decision

Earlier this summer, the Ive League announced its plans to cancel fall sports due to the pandemic and inability to keep its athletes safe.

Well, just a few months later, the Ivy League made another major announcement. According to multiple reports, the Ivy League canceled all winter sports for the 2020-21 season.

According to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the conference held a vote earlier this week and informed its schools on Thursday night.

“It’s the first Division I conference to nix winter sports, repeating a precedent it set earlier this year when the Ivy League was first to cancel all its fall sports,” the report read. “Coaches were informed of the decision by athletic department officials on video conference calls Thursday evening, sources said, with subsequent team meetings scheduled after that to notify the players. ”

Breaking: The Ivy League has canceled all winter sports for the 2020-21 season, sources told @CBSSports. League presidents held their vote earlier this week and informed schools tonight. Coaches had been bracing for this grim news for weeks. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 12, 2020

It’s a tough blow for the athletes, who won’t be able to compete this season. However, it’s not a surprising development.

Postponements and cancellations are nothing new to college football fans. This weekend alone, conferences around the country postponed at least 10 games. The SEC postponed four games, including a huge game between Alabama and LSU.

Meanwhile, in the Big Ten, Ohio State and Maryland canceled their game. That decision came following a COVID-19 outbreak within the Maryland football program.

We’ll have to wait and see how the college sports landscape reacts.