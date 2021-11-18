Breaking: Jim Calhoun Makes Decision On Coaching Future

Longtime UConn men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun, who has been the head coach at Division III University of St. Joseph since 2018, is leaving the job, effective immediately.

Calhoun’s USJ team is off to a 3-0 start this season, but the 79-year-old leader announced Thursday he is stepping down. Associated head coach Glen Miller will assume the duties of acting head coach.

“It’s just the right time,” Calhoun said in a press release from the school. “I’m healthy, my wife (Pat) is healthy, and the USJ men’s basketball program is healthy. We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place. We’ve got a great new facility and accomplished a lot on the court the past few seasons. I plan to be involved with the University, but there are a lot of things that I would like to do, and it’s time to spend more time with my wife and family.”

Calhoun finished 47-17 in three-plus seasons leading the Bluejays. In just the program’s second-ever season, Calhoun shepherded the team to a 2020 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship and a berth in the Division III NCAA Tournament.

According to the Hartford Courant, Calhoun will spend the holidays with his family in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Breaking: Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun stepping down as men’s basketball coach at Saint Joseph https://t.co/jvhj06eHw3 — Dom Amore (@AmoreCourant) November 18, 2021

Calhoun’s latest work at USJ was impressive, but it is at UConn where he cemented himself as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. From 1986-2012, Calhoun led the Huskies to 10 Big East titles, seven Big East Tournament titles, four Final Fours and three national championships.

Prior to arriving at UConn, Calhoun spent 14 seasons at Northeastern, taking those Huskies to five NCAA Tournaments.

He finishes his coaching career with an overall record of 920-397.