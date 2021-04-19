Breaking: No. 1 Recruit Chet Holmgren Announces Commitment

Chet Holmgren is heading to the Pacific Northwest. The No. 1 basketball recruit in this year’s cycle announced his commitment to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday.

Holmgren might be the most unique recruit in the history of high school basketball. Standing 7-feet-tall, he’s an elite rim protector and shot blocker. He isn’t as polished on the offensive end, but his potential is through the roof.

Mark Few has traditionally built the Gonzaga program on experienced blue-collar players. Given the Bulldogs’ recent explosion of success, Few is now hauling in elite recruits, his latest pull being Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in this year’s cycle.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Few molds Holmgren this upcoming season. The 7-foot center is already projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Gonzaga fell just short of a national championship this past season. The Bulldogs reached the title game after beating UCLA in one of the best Final Four games of all-time. Baylor proved to be too much for Mark Few’s squad at the finish line.

With a player like Chet Holmgren now in the fold, the Zags should be right back in the championship picture. Few will have to make the most of the upcoming season, considering Holmgren is probably a one-and-done player.

Gonzaga basketball was already must-watch television. With Holmgren in the fold, the Zags will garner even more attention this upcoming season.