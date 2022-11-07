Breaking: Peja Stojakovic's Son Announces Major Commitment

The son of longtime NBA shooting guard Peja Stojaković has announced his commitment.

It's a big one.

Andrej Stojakovic, the No. 17 overall prospect in the country and son of the longtime NBA star, has announced his commitment on Monday afternoon.

The four-star recruit has committed to Stanford.

“I believe in the program from top to bottom.”

The son of the longtime NBA sharpshooter had offers from nearly every major program in the country.

Stojakovic will be joining a Stanford program that is optimistic about its future.

The four-star, class of 2023 recruit is ranked the No. 4 small forward and No. 17 player overall by 247Sports' Composite Rankings.