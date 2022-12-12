Breaking: Texas Announces Its Decision On Chris Beard

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 23: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at TD Garden on March 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The University of Texas suspended men's basketball coach Chris Beard following Monday's arrest on a felony domestic violence charge.

Shortly before Monday's game against Rice, the school announced that associate head coach Rodney Terry will replace Beard as the acting head coach.

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously," the statement read, via Jeff Howe of 247Sports. "Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men's Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice."

Austin police told ESPN they received a "disturbance hotshot" call, which they'd describe as an in-progress incident that posed an "immediate threat to life and/or public safety." Beard was arrested and booked early Monday morning on a third-degree strangulation charge.

The 49-year-old was released Monday afternoon after posting $10,000 bail.

In Beard's first year, Texas went 22-12 and won its first NCAA tournament game in eight years. The Longhorns rank No. 7 after starting the season 7-1.

Per ESPN, Texas can contractually fire Beard with cause after his felony charge.