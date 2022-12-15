Breaking: The NCAA Has Chosen Its Next President

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

The NCAA has found its replacement for Mark Emmert. On Thursday it was announced that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA.

Baker, a former Harvard basketball player, will start his tenure on March 1, 2023. That's roughly two months after his second term as governor ends.

The NCAA Board of Governors wanted someone from the political arena to become its next president, according to Sports Business Journal.

It's safe to say the Board of Governors accomplished that goal.

Linda Livingstone, the president of Baylor and chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, released a statement on this decision. She led the presidential search committee.

"Gov. Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways," Livingstone said. "As a former student-athlete himself, husband to and father of two former student-athletes, Gov. Baker is passionate about ensuring that student-athletes receive the support they need to study and compete in a fair, inclusive, and fulfilling environment. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics."

Make no mistake about it, Gov. Baker will have his hands full as the NCAA's new president.