Breaking: Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 Released

WICHITA, KS - MARCH 15: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars reacts against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half of the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at INTRUST Arena on March 15, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College basketball's Week 11 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released.

We have a new No. 1.

Houston has taken over the top spot in the AP Poll top 25 on Monday afternoon. The Cougars are 17-1 on the season, first in their conference.

The official top 25 poll can be seen below:

  1. Houston
  2. Kansas
  3. Purdue
  4. Alabama
  5. UCLA
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Texas
  8. Xavier
  9. Tennesee
  10. Virginia
  11. Arizona
  12. Iowa State
  13. Kansas State
  14. TCU
  15. UConn
  16. Auburn
  17. Miami
  18. Charleston
  19. Clemson
  20. Marquette
  21. Baylor
  22. Providence
  23. Rutgers
  24. FAU
  25. Arkansas

College basketball's 2022-23 regular season is really heating up now, with the 2023 NCAA Tournament only two months away at this point.