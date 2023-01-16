Breaking: Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball's Week 11 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released.
We have a new No. 1.
Houston has taken over the top spot in the AP Poll top 25 on Monday afternoon. The Cougars are 17-1 on the season, first in their conference.
The official top 25 poll can be seen below:
- Houston
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Texas
- Xavier
- Tennesee
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Kansas State
- TCU
- UConn
- Auburn
- Miami
- Charleston
- Clemson
- Marquette
- Baylor
- Providence
- Rutgers
- FAU
- Arkansas
College basketball's 2022-23 regular season is really heating up now, with the 2023 NCAA Tournament only two months away at this point.