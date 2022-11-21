Breaking: Week 3 AP Poll Top 25 Released

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Matthew Mayer #24 of the Baylor Bears attempts to steal the ball from Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Week 3 college basketball men's AP Poll Top 25 has been released on Monday afternoon.

We're now two weeks into the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season.

This weekend produced some notable results, including Gonzaga beating Kentucky at home. Elsewhere, Maryland is 5-0 in the start of the Kevin Willard era, beating St. Louis and Miami in back-to-back days over the weekend.

The latest AP Poll top 25 was released on Monday afternoon:

North Carolina Houston Kansas Texas Virginia Gonzaga Baylor Duke Arkansas Creighton Indiana Michigan State Auburn Arizona Kentucky Illinois San Diego State Alabama UCLA UConn Texas Tech Tennessee Maryland Purdue Iowa

College basketball will heat up even more this week, with some Feast Week tournaments, including the Maui Tournament, which begins play on Monday night.