Breaking: Week 3 AP Poll Top 25 Released

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Matthew Mayer #24 of the Baylor Bears attempts to steal the ball from Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Week 3 college basketball men's AP Poll Top 25 has been released on Monday afternoon. 

We're now two weeks into the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season.

This weekend produced some notable results, including Gonzaga beating Kentucky at home. Elsewhere, Maryland is 5-0 in the start of the Kevin Willard era, beating St. Louis and Miami in back-to-back days over the weekend.

The latest AP Poll top 25 was released on Monday afternoon:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. Texas
  5. Virginia
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Baylor
  8. Duke
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. Kentucky
  16. Illinois
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. UCLA
  20. UConn
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Maryland
  24. Purdue
  25. Iowa

College basketball will heat up even more this week, with some Feast Week tournaments, including the Maui Tournament, which begins play on Monday night.