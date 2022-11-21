Breaking: Week 3 AP Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 3 college basketball men's AP Poll Top 25 has been released on Monday afternoon.
We're now two weeks into the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season.
This weekend produced some notable results, including Gonzaga beating Kentucky at home. Elsewhere, Maryland is 5-0 in the start of the Kevin Willard era, beating St. Louis and Miami in back-to-back days over the weekend.
The latest AP Poll top 25 was released on Monday afternoon:
- North Carolina
- Houston
- Kansas
- Texas
- Virginia
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Duke
- Arkansas
- Creighton
- Indiana
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- UCLA
- UConn
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Maryland
- Purdue
- Iowa
College basketball will heat up even more this week, with some Feast Week tournaments, including the Maui Tournament, which begins play on Monday night.