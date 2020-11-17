Breaking: Wichita State Announces Decision On Gregg Marshall

The Spun

Gregg Marshall’s tenure at Wichita State is over. Marshall resigned today one month after serious allegations of abuse by the head coach surfaced.

In early October, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that former Wichita State player Shaq Carter accused Marshall of punching him twice during a 2015 practice. Also, Marshall allegedly choked assistant coach Kyle Lindsted during the 2016-17 season, among other assertions.

An investigation was immediately launched into the matter. Today, Marshall officially stepped down as Wichita State head coach, effective immediately.

“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes,” Marshall said. “I remain grateful for my years spent at Wichita State. I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men’s basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years and am confident of its continued success.”

Shocker assistant Isaac Brown will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

Marshall will not leave WSU emptyhanded. According to Goodman, he will be paid a settlement of $7.75 million over six years.

Marshall took over the Shocker program in 2007 after a successful stint at Winthrop. In 13 seasons, he compiled an overall record of 331-121 and reached seven NCAA Tournaments.

The highlights of Marshall’s era at Wichita State included an NIT championship in 2011 and a Final Four appearance in 2013. The Shockers also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2014 but were upset by Kentucky in the second round, finishing with a 35-1 record.


