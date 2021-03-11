Broadcaster Lisa Byington Will Make History During NCAA Tournament

Earlier Thursday, the broadcasting teams for the upcoming NCAA Tournament were announced to plenty of fanfare.

Fans were upset they won’t be hearing Reggie Miller or Chris Webber on Turner/CBS’ NCAA Tourney coverage. However, there was plenty to be excited about as well.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post mentioned some of the names that will be calling NCAA Tournament games in just over a week. One name on the list stood out above the others: Lisa Byington.

Byington is a frequent play-by-play voice for football and basketball on FOX and Big Ten Network. She will become the first woman as a play-by-play broadcaster on a men’s tournament game.

Some new highlights to CBS/TNT Tourney coverage pic.twitter.com/ugFffBUGvO — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 11, 2021

Byington is no stranger to the big stage and has actually made history in broadcasting before. In 2017, she became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for a football game on Big Ten Network.

It’s an incredible accomplishment for Byington, but a moment that has been a long time coming.

College basketball fans looking forward to the tournament have plenty to be excited about over the next few weeks. Byington making history is just another feather in the cap of what should be an incredible month.