Bronny James Gets Major Praise: College Basketball World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Bronny James is actually going to play college basketball.

The son of legendary NBA star LeBron James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. While Bronny James reportedly has scholarship offers from some major programs, there hasn't been much going on with his recruitment - at least not publicly.

According to reports, some around college basketball are skeptical that he'll play. Some believe he could attempt to go straight to the G League.

"Now, one question I've been getting this week — both in the gym and over the Twittersphere ... who's recruiting Bronny James?" Adam Finkelstein said. "Well, I don't know that anybody's really recruiting Bronny James. I think the perception is that Bronny James is not going to play college basketball. That is not fact by any stretch. But as you sit in a college coaches' section and you just kind of hear what coaches are saying about this, I haven't heard anyone who's said, 'Yeah, we're making a hard push for Bronny.'"

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman is a big fan of Bronny's game.

But will we see Bronny James playing college hoops?

"Bronny has already been groom to be a pro. He could go to college and average 5.4 points over four years and he will still be a pro," one fan admitted.

"He won’t be the one rushing it. And even if he stayed two or three years, LeBron will still be either 40 or 41. There’s still the potential for him to have a good college career AND play with his father, as unlikely as it is," another fan admitted.

"Agree, I like Little LeBron too. But he’s nowhere near Big LeBron at the same age. Send him to college to play against some real competition," one fan suggested.

Where do you want to see Bronny James playing college ball?