Bronny James Has 5-Word Reaction To McDonald's Selection

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The rosters for this year's McDonald's All-American Game have been released, and Bronny James made the cut.

James, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard out of Sierra Canyon High School in California, was named to the West squad this afternoon. He joins his father LeBron members of the family to compete in the prestigious all-star showcase.

James is understandably excited about the honor, which he reacted to on Instagram.

"Proud u you #BURGERBOYYYYYY🍔," James wrote in the caption for the post.

Of the 24 players selected for the annual contest, James is the only uncommitted prospect.

He has reportedly narrowed his list of schools down to Ohio State, Oregon and USC and will announce a decision sometime after the end of his senior season.

The No. 33 prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, James will look to add to the family stat line when he takes part in the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game in Houston on March 28.

Twenty years ago, LeBron was named MVP of the 2003 version of the event after scoring 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists.