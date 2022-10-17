Bronny James Has Landed Another Major Deal

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bronny James continues to add major endorsement deals.

On Monday, Beats by Dre announced that it's signed the high school basketball player to a Name, Image and Likeness deal.

Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA star LeBron James, is a four-star prospect in the 2023 class.

"Bronny James has signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre. This is their first high school NIL athlete signing. LeBron James was Beats' first athlete signing in 2008," Bleacher Report tweeted.

Beats by Dre announced the news with a pretty cool tweet.

"The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son," they announced.

Earlier this month, Bronny James signed a deal with Nike. He's being recruited by some major programs, though it's possible he'll choose to bypass college.