Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision.

Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams.

"USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS Sports' Matt Norlander wrote Wednesday. "I get why Ohio State was listed among the finalists, but the Buckeyes aren't getting him."

James took an unofficial visit to Ohio State with his father, NBA superstar LeBron James, in September. LeBron's Buckeyes fandom might have fueled speculation of his son taking the path he might have if going to college.

Yet USC represents the local option for Bronny, who plays for Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. Oregon, meanwhile, would give the James family a chance to bolster their Nike relationship.

However, the Ducks have yet to make Bronny a formal scholarship offer. He has offers from Ohio State, USC, and Memphis.

LeBron told The Oregonian's Bill Oram that he's spoken to Oregon head coach Dana Altman, and there's "mutual" interest in Bronny playing there.

"I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to,” LeBron said. "All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough."

Bronny was recently named to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team. He's the 34rd-ranked recruit in this year's graduating class, per 247Sports.