Bronny James Is Reportedly Eyeing A Major College Visit

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James is reportedly considering a college visit that his father would likely appreciate.

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the Sierra Canyon High School recruit is planning a trip to Ohio State, likely right as the Buckeyes begin their college football season against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

Bronny, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is a four-star combo guard from the class of 2023. The On3 consensus ranks him No. 39 among all recruits.

Tipton said nothing is finalized, but this would be James' first known college visit. Ohio State is not one of four schools (USC, Memphis, North Carolina Central, and North Carolina AT&T) to make an official offer.

Perhaps his dad just wants an excuse to check out a highly anticipated clash of top-five football teams at Ohio Stadium. Although LeBron went straight from high school to the NBA, he's an avid Ohio State football fan.

He even tweeted about the season-opener between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish, prompting ESPN's College GameDay to invite him on the show. Maybe they can turn the weekend into a family outing.

Ohio State's men's basketball team reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. The program recently landed a huge commitment from class of 2023 five-star recruit Scotty Middleton.