Bronny James National Ranking Takes Big Hit: Fans React

Bronny James was once considered one of the best recruits in the 2023 cycle—not anymore.

Bronny, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, took a big slide in the latest national recruiting rankings.

Previously the No. 29 overall Rivals recruit, Bronny has dropped all the way to No. 60 in the latest rankings. That's a pretty significant slide, especially for a player of Bronny's caliber.

"In February, Rivals bumped Bronny James up from #34 to #30 in its rankings. He is no longer at the spot anymore. In fact, he dropped way down in the rankings. Four months later and the Sierras Canyon product has dropped all the way to #60 in the country," a fan said.

Bronny's ranking took a big slide, but he's still a high four-star prospect. He'll have his choice of school, especially thanks to his family name.

The big question now is will he go the G-League route or attend college?

"Tennessee, Texas, Ohio State and Kansas all seem to be possible landing spots for LeBron James’ son based on whispers, but visit plans and frontrunners are being played close to the vest by the James camp," says Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com. "The secrecy has given way to an interesting dichotomy, as the most talked about prospect in the class is somehow also the most mysterious. The NBA G-League also looms large in James’ recruitment, but it’s starting to seem as though the college route is very much in play."

Bronny's recruitment will be one to monitor in the coming months.