Bronny James Reacts To Report He's Down To 3 Schools

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James narrowed his list of suitors to three schools - Ohio State, USC and Oregon.

The report also suggested that James would announce his decision in late February or early March. That makes sense considering that's when Sierra Canyon's season would end.

That being said, the basketball world is far more concerned with James' finalists.

James spoke to On3's Joe Tipton on Friday about this report. He said, "I’m still open, but those are options."

Although it may seem like this comment from James pours cold water on the recent report about his finalists, he didn't exactly dismiss the idea of him joining Ohio State, Oregon or USC.

James is the No. 33 overall recruit and No. 9 combo guard from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Whichever team lands James should feel awfully good about the value he'll bring to the program - on and off the court.