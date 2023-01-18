Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.

James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.

That was until now.

Five-star Oregon signee K.J. Evans told Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek that James "likes" what the Ducks have to offer.

"[Bronny] told me he likes Oregon, and I want him to visit there," Evans told Yahoo Sports. "Everyone that's coming in is unselfish. We all cut, move and don't hold the ball too long, so it's going to benefit him. Bronny can be more of a playmaker and a shot creator, and I think we would play really well together."

The idea of James and Evans pairing up in Eugene is intriguing.

It has been reported that James' athleticism and ability to make plays as a team's primary ball handler have improved.

There's no question that Oregon's basketball team would benefit from adding a recruit like Bronny James.