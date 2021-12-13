Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.

Bronny, who finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a win, still hasn’t indicated where he is looking at playing in college, but 247Sports’ Eric Bossi has some early intelligence on what he might be thinking.

“He’s still basically off limits to the media and hasn’t put out a school list, but some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas among others,” Bossi wrote on Sunday.

In the past, LeBron has publicly expressed an interest in playing in the NBA with his son. The earliest Bronny could be in the league is the 2023-24 season, provided the league waives the one-and-done rule before 2023.

If not, LeBron would have to wait until 2024-25 at the earliest, as Bronny would have to spent at least one season in college.

It seems like it might take a little while to find out where he’ll play that season though.