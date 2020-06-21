The Spun

Brother Of No. 1 Recruit Jon Kuminga Addresses Decision Rumors

A picture of three NBA basketballs.

The top-ranked player in the 2021 class is five-star Jonathan Kuminga. The 6-foot-8 forward has a major decision to make soon.

According to reports, Kuminga is likely to reclassify to the class of 2020. Once that happens, he could opt to continue his career at the collegiate level next year, or play professionally in America or Australia.

Recently, rumors have surfaced indicating that Kuminga would be making a decision soon, possibly as soon as Monday. However, his brother told 247Sports’ Evan Daniels that isn’t the case.

“Not true,” Joel Ntambwe said to Daniels. “We haven’t really decided anything right now.”

In May, Kuminga announced his four college options: Auburn, Duke, Kentucky and Texas Tech. If he opts to play professionally, he could go to the NBA G-League or the Australian NBL, according to Adam Zagoria.

The consensus among the experts indicates he is likely to go pro, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

At Elizabeth (N.J.) St. Patrick School, Kuminga averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game last season. He’s a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo and played his first two high school seasons at Huntington Prep School in West Virginia and Our Savior New American School on Long Island in New York.

