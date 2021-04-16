The Spun

CBB Assistant Coach Reportedly Dies In Car Accident

The North Texas basketball program received horrific news Friday morning that assistant coach Nelson Haggerty has passed away.

Haggerty reportedly died in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning. He was just 47 years old.

Haggerty was rising star in the coaching world. He also had a successful playing career at Baylor, where he averaged 7.3 points and 10.1 assists per game for the Bears his senior season (1994-95). His 10.1 assists-per-game average led all of college basketball that year.

The 47-year-old had been with North Texas since 2019. He helped the Mean Green win their first ever NCAA Tournament game just last month when they upset four-seed Purdue as a 13-seed.

Nelson Haggerty is survived by his wife and four children.

This is just a horrific tragedy within the college basketball world. Many are mourning the loss this afternoon. He clearly meant so much to the North Texas basketball program.

UNT assistant director Bryan Spraggins had the following to say about Haggerty following his passing:

“Terribly sad to hear of the tragic passing of Nelson Haggerty,” Spraggins said on Twitter. “Nelson was a great person, basketball coach, and energetic individual to be around. Thoughts and prayers to everyone he has impacted during his life.”

Prior to his stint at North Texas, Haggerty was the head coach at Midwestern State. He was twice named the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year (2012, 2016).

Haggerty clearly made a tremendous impact in the lives of many. He will be sorely missed.


